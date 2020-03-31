Tom Brady, Peyton Manning eyed as partners in second Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match: report

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are reportedly being eyed as possible partners for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for their rematch on the course.

Mickelson tweeted Sunday he was “working on” a rematch against Woods, which may happen before any kind of regular professional sports begins again. According to independent golf journalist Robert Lusetich, Woods and Mickelson may have partners and that might include the two quarterbacks.

PHIL MICKELSON 'WORKING ON' TIGER WOODS REMATCH FOR QUARANTINED SPORTS FANS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Brady, however, has to do more preparing for the NFL season than he would be used to since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manning could slide in easily given that he’s retired and turned down a deal to join ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth.

It’s unclear when the matchup could take place.

Mickelson and Woods participated in “The Match” in Las Vegas in 2018. The two went into a playoff round where Mickelson won and claimed $9 million. It was the first time a golf match was ever featured on pay-per-view.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP THE 2ND MAJOR POSTPONED BY CORONAVIRUS

The 49-year-old veteran told the South China Morning Post in October he would be willing to do something like that again.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I hope that Tiger and I will do more events like that in the future with partners because we didn’t have enough talking between us and I think that a partner will have more interaction. [The partners] could be other athletes; that would bring a certain element, too.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sports has effectively been shut down because of the pandemic that has spread across the world. The PGA Tour floated the idea of playing matches without fans, but turned around and quickly postponed the season.