Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft hug before highly anticipated game

Tom Brady is back in Foxborough but this time as a member of the Buccaneers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft met and hugged at Gillette Stadium before the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played Sunday night.

Brady was making his first appearance in Foxborough since leaving for the Buccaneers in March 2020 and eventually leading them to a Super Bowl title. It’s the first time Brady will play against the Patriots in his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video on Twitter showed Brady talking with Drew Brees ahead of the game when Kraft appeared. Brady is set to break Brees’ record for most passing yards in NFL history. Brady needs 68 passing yards to pass Brees for the record. He already was ahead of Brees in all-time passing touchdowns with 591 and could surpass 600 by the end of the year to put him further ahead in that category. Brady and Brees traded passing yards records last season, but Brees retired after the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at Bucs fans as he takes the field for pregame warmups before playing the Los Angeles Rams Sep 26, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at Bucs fans as he takes the field for pregame warmups before playing the Los Angeles Rams Sep 26, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady, 44, needs 350 passing yards for the most all-time in a single stadium. Brady called Gillette Stadium home from 2000 to 2019.

TOM BRADY CHASING NFL HISTORY IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED GAME VS. PATRIOTS

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 2-1 record after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady set a dubious record last week, becoming the most sacked quarterback of all time.

He's tried to downplay the matchup against the Patriots all week.

Melissa Zaske, left, of Vancouver, wears Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey while walking with her husband Derek, who wears Tom Brady's old New England Patriots jersey, prior to a game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Melissa Zaske, left, of Vancouver, wears Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey while walking with her husband Derek, who wears Tom Brady's old New England Patriots jersey, prior to a game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots fan Stephanie Lamontagne, left, of Merrimack, N.H., smiles while chatting with Bill Gately, of Burrillville, R.I., while tailgating near a sign greeting the return of quarterback Tom Brady prior to a game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots fan Stephanie Lamontagne, left, of Merrimack, N.H., smiles while chatting with Bill Gately, of Burrillville, R.I., while tailgating near a sign greeting the return of quarterback Tom Brady prior to a game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team," Brady said this week. "That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com