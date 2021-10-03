Tom Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft hug before highly anticipated game

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft met and hugged at Gillette Stadium before the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played Sunday night.

Brady was making his first appearance in Foxborough since leaving for the Buccaneers in March 2020 and eventually leading them to a Super Bowl title. It’s the first time Brady will play against the Patriots in his career.

Video on Twitter showed Brady talking with Drew Brees ahead of the game when Kraft appeared. Brady is set to break Brees’ record for most passing yards in NFL history. Brady needs 68 passing yards to pass Brees for the record. He already was ahead of Brees in all-time passing touchdowns with 591 and could surpass 600 by the end of the year to put him further ahead in that category. Brady and Brees traded passing yards records last season, but Brees retired after the 2020 season.

Brady, 44, needs 350 passing yards for the most all-time in a single stadium. Brady called Gillette Stadium home from 2000 to 2019.

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 2-1 record after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady set a dubious record last week, becoming the most sacked quarterback of all time.

He's tried to downplay the matchup against the Patriots all week.

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team," Brady said this week. "That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."