Tom Brady campaigns for better 'Madden' speed rating

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was among NFL players who expressed their annoyance at some of the ratings that were released Monday for the new edition of “Madden.”

Brady received an overall rating of 96 for the “Madden 20” video game. However, the game rated his speed a 60, despite recently clocking a faster 40-yard dash time quicker than his combine time.

The six-time Super Bowl champion advocated on Twitter for a better rating.

Brady and teammate Stephon Gilmore were the only Patriots players rated 90 or higher.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the highest-rated at his position. Philip Rivers, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were all rated 90 or higher.