Tom Brady: Filming controversy causing no distractions for Patriots

The New England Patriots organization may be shrouded in controversy over their latest videotaping scandal, but Tom Brady is sure that the noise isn’t affecting the team at all.

Brady said during his weekly radio interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that the controversy was not a distraction leading up to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t think any player gave it one second of thought,” Brady said. “You just move on, man. There’s a lot of distractions out there and if you lose focus on your job that is really a waste of your time. There’s a lot of people out there -- they can create distractions for us, but we just want to go out there and focus on what we can do and what our job is and try and go out there and play the best we possibly can.”

The Patriots defeated the Bengals, 34-13, despite the latest scandal to hit the organization.

A Patriots film production crew was caught filming the Bengals sideline as the team was taking on the Cleveland Browns last week. The Patriots admitted the filming took place but denied that the football part of the franchise was using the game footage. The franchise said it was for a web series show called “Do Your Job” which was profiling an advanced scout.

David Mondillo, the videographer in question, was suspended, according to the Boston Globe. He said in a statement “it never occurred to me that my actions and the actions of my crew would be misconstrued.” Mondillo said he’s an 18-year veteran of video producing.

Earlier Sunday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed video showing the Bengals security guard confronting the Patriots’ videographers over the sideline filming. The videographer said he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to film the sideline and asked the security guard if he could delete the footage.

Glazer reported that the Bengals security brought over NFL security who confiscated the video and gave it to the league.

The Patriots could be facing a loss of a draft pick and a hefty fine over the footage, CBS Sports reported.

Pro Football Talk reported that the investigation has yet to really “begin rolling.”