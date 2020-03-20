Tom Brady decided on Patriots departure after Bill Belichick offered him in 49ers trade: report

Tom Brady’s decision to move on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots was reportedly fueled by head coach Bill Belichick’s decision to offer him to the San Francisco 49ers instead of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2017.

Brady’s hunger for something new could have been driven by bad blood between him and Belicheck that began after Brady took home his fifth Super Bowl with the franchise.

A source close to 49ers general manager John Lynch told Bleacher Report that the organization had been eyeing Garoppolo in 2017 but that Belichick offered Brady instead. Lynch reportedly didn’t have the chance to take him up on that offer because owner Robert Kraft wouldn’t hear it.

"Kraft shut that s--t down fast," a source close to Belichick told Bleacher Report. "So, instead, Lynch gets Garoppolo, but Brady, Belichick and Kraft haven't been the same since Tom learned that Bill was ready to get rid of him. And that lit a fire under his a-s."

Brady went on to win one more Super Bowl and restructure his contract to pave the way for his departure.

Brady announced his decision to move on from the Patriots on Tuesday and on Friday morning he announced on social media that he had officially signed with the Buccaneers.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” the post read. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.”

Belichick and Brady had a conversation earlier this month regarding keeping him on the team, but he was only offered a one-year contract for less than he made the previous season.

Brady signed a two-year contract for an unknown amount with the Buccaneers on Friday, ESPN reported.