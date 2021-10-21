Tom Brady will face a former Ohio State quarterback for first time in NFL career

Tom Brady has been an NFL quarterback for 22 years. Yet, this upcoming weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Chicago Bears, there will be another first for the future Hall of Famer.

Brady, who played college football at Michigan, will go toe-to-toe with a former Ohio State quarterback when rookie Justin Fields is expected to be under center for the Bears in the NFC matchup.

"I’m not going to say anything too inflammatory about Ohio State," Brady told reporters when asked about facing Fields. "I’ll have my time … this is Michigan State week."

Brady was even stunned that he has never previously faced an Ohio State quarterback.

Since Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, seven Buckeyes signal-callers were drafted into the NFL, including Steve Bellisari (2002, 6th round), Craig Krenzel (2004, 5th round), Troy Smith (2007, 5th round), Terrelle Pryor (2011, 3rd round, supplemental draft), Cardale Jones (2016, 4th round), Dwayne Haskins (2019, 1st round) and Justin Fields (2021, 1st round).

Those seven quarterbacks have combined to play in 100 total games. Fields easily has the highest ceiling of any of the former Ohio State quarterbacks.