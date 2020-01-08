Tom Brady's next team would have to be a 'specific fit,' Drew Bledsoe says

Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe commented Tuesday on the possibility of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots after two decades of success with the same organization.

Bledsoe, who quarterbacked New England before Brady came to town, said in an interview on CBS Sports Radio’s “Zach Gelb Show” it would be “weird” if Brady left the Patriots. He said Brady would need a “specific fit” in free agency and offered the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts as potential landing spots.

“If he does decide he’s going to go someplace else, it has to be a very specific fit,” Bledsoe said. “They’ve got to have most of the pieces in place already. He’s not going to go to a rebuild. Outside of [Los Angeles and Indianapolis], it’s kind of hard to envision him going someplace else.”

Bledsoe said he’s also intrigued to see if Brady was the key to the Patriots’ success all these years or if it’s Bill Belichick who is the mad scientist behind the Super Bowl-winning organization.

“I do think there’s some intrigue, probably on both sides of that thing, to see if they can do it without the other guy – for Tom, to see if he can without Bill, and for Bill, to see if he can win without Tom,” he said. “I think there’s probably some intrigue on both sides of that thing to see where the credit really lies in that situation. I truly have no idea what’s going to happen. It’ll be interesting to watch.”

Brady famously took over for Bledsoe after he got popped in the second week of the 2001 season during a game against the New York Jets. Brady led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win that season and never looked back. Bledsoe then played for the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys at the tail end of his career.