Tom Brady 'setting up to move on' from Patriots, NFL insider theorizes

Rumors about Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots swirled Monday night after an NFL insider theorized that there were signs the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was plotting an exit.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the most well-respected sports journalists in football, attempted to connect the dots on Brady’s future during the network’s “Monday Night Countdown” broadcast prior to the game between the Patriots and the New York Jets.

“Let’s boil this down to the basic facts once again,” Schefter said. “Let’s look at some simple things: Has he put his home for sale? Yes. Has his trainer put his home for sale? Yes. Has he set up his contract to void after this season to become a free agent? Yes. So if he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract? What does that tell you? He’s setting up to move on.”

Schefter added: “There are many times people set up things in their lives to move on and they walk to the abyss, look down and say, ‘Whoa, I’m not jumping now.' So he could change his mind.”

Schefter didn’t clarify what “move on” meant. Whether it means to move on from the Patriots or move on from football altogether was unclear.

It is certain that Brady, 42, did put his Brookline, Mass., home on the market in the summer, as did his trainer Alex Guerrero with his Norfolk home, according to Mass Live.

If he is planning on moving, it appears it would be news to everyone. Brady – who put up 249 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 33-0 win over the Jets – doesn’t appear to be finished playing football just yet.

New England is undefeated this season and poised to get back to the Super Bowl.