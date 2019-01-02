Tom Brady misses out on $5M in performance bonuses

Tom Brady bet on himself this season and lost big.

As part of a series of team-friendly deals the three-time MVP has taken from the Patriots, Brady had $5 million in performance bonuses built into his contract for 2018, and he will receive exactly none of that money.

Brady was in line to receive $1 million for finishing in the top five in the league in each of passer rating, completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passing yards, according to contract data from Spotrac.com. He failed to accomplish any of those.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The closest he got was finishing seventh in passing yards (4,355). He also finished 10th in touchdown passes (29) but was outside the top 10 in the other three categories.

The 41-year-old quarterback appeared to be showing signs of wear and tear this season from his now 19 years in the league, but he still earned his 10th straight Pro Bowl selection and 14th overall. He also led the Patriots to the AFC East title, a second seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

So, all told, Brady still made out all right in 2018, not to mention the $15 million he was due anyway.