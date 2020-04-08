Tom Brady credits University of Michigan consultant for changing his mindset and paving way for successful career

Tom Brady on Wednesday credited a consultant at the University of Michigan with helping him when he was struggling in school and paving the way for how he thinks today.

Brady said in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” he wanted to transfer to California-Berkeley in his second year at Michigan because he was behind on the depth chart to quarterback Scott Dreisbach going into the 1997 season. He talked to Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr about staying and then met with Greg Harden, who helped changed his way of thinking.

“He helped me kind of grow up from, like, this kid in California to really being more of a man and being more on my own and taking more personal responsibility for my life because he wasn’t going to let me just be a victim,” Brady said, getting a bit choked up.

“In essence, he became one of my great friends and it was just a big shift in my mind from me b---hing and complaining all the time because I wasn’t getting what I wanted, to stop b---hing and complaining and start doing something about it,” he said.

Brady said he learned he needed to focus on what he could control and push out the other noise. He said that helped during the New England Patriots’ comeback victory in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think that can translate to other aspects of your life,” Brady said. “For me, if you look at how that’s transpired over the course of my career, like if you look at a finite example say in a game… we were down 28-3 against Atlanta in Super Bowl 51 and you can look at that situation, and basically quit and say f—k it, we have no shot at winning. Or you can say, this is going to be an amazing comeback. When you come back from this, this is going to be the defining moment in our life or defining moment in a professional career.

“I think when you shift your mind and think that way it becomes very empowering as opposed to very discouraging. So any time we’re down in a game, I think ‘man, if we come back to win this game we’re the hero.’ Rather than, ‘oh s—t, we’re screwed.’”

Brady became the starter at Michigan in 1998 and led the team to two bowl wins during the course of his collegiate career. He was then drafted by the Patriots in 2000.