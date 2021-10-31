Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady gives sweet message to young fan who drew inspiration from QB during cancer battle

Noah Reeb's interaction with Tom Brady last week touched the NFL world

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady warmed the hearts of NFL fans last week when he gave his hat to a young boy who was holding up a sign that read "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

The boy was identified as 9-year-old Noah Reeb. The Utah boy’s battle with brain cancer, and how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped inspire him to beat the disease, was chronicled in an ESPN segment on Sunday. Brady sent a video to Noah and his family during the journey.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady before the regular season game between the Chicago Bears and the Buccaneers on Oct. 24, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady before the regular season game between the Chicago Bears and the Buccaneers on Oct. 24, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I always watch that video. Just like, to remind me of … I mean, Tom Brady thinks I can beat cancer so I guess I can beat cancer," Noah says in the video.

His parents promised him that when he beat cancer and was healthy enough to travel, they would take him to see Brady live. By late summer, the cancer was gone.

Noah and his father were at the Oct. 24 game against Chicago and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was the one who got Brady’s attention. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went up to Noah before the end of the game and give him his hat, leaving him with tears of joy.

"I was in shock. I don’t really believe it’s happening. He sticks the hat on my head. He shakes my hand and he says something like ‘Nice job, buddy,’" Noah said.

Tom Brady reacts after throwing his 600th career touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady reacts after throwing his 600th career touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

On Sunday, before the Bucs played the New Orleans Saints, Brady had another message for Noah.

"Thank you for your inspiration Noah," Brady wrote. "We can all learn so much from you. You may not know it, but so many people in the world admire you for your courage and bravery and how you’ve dealt with a really tough situation. Thank you and your family for your beautiful blessing."

Brady and Tampa Bay demolished the Chicago Bears last week, 38-3. Brady was 20-for-36 passing for 211 passing yards and four TDS, including the 600th touchdown pass of his career.

Tom Brady calls out instructions in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady calls out instructions in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 6-1 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com