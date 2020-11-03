Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Tom Brady loses it, slams helmet repeatedly

The future Hall of Fame quarterback often loses his temper on the sidelines after a bad play

By Mark Fischer | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady slammed his helmet repeatedly against the bench Monday night after being sacked by Giants defensive end Leonard Williams in the second quarter.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, who often loses his temper on the sidelines after a bad play, banged his Buccaneers helmet twice before sitting.

BRADY'S 2 TD PASSES, SUCCOP'S 4 FIELD GOALS LIFT BUCCANEERS

Brady eventually rallied the Buccaneers to a 25-23 win. 

But it was a slow start for Tampa Bay’s offense, which saw running back Ronald Jones fumble a reception that set up a Giants touchdown in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers went into halftime trailing the Giants, 14-6, despite entering the game as touchdown-plus favorites.

Brady, 43, finished the night 28 of 40 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.