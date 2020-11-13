Tom Brady lost dock, 2 jet skis as Eta battered Florida

Tom Brady got his first serious brush with severe weather in Florida.

Brady, who was staying in Tampa during his stint with the Buccaneers, said Thursday his jet skis floated away as Tropical Storm Eta hit the area.

“The hurricane – that was a trip last night for me. I had a dock that broke [and] floated away. I had these jet skis on it. I saw those things sitting out in the middle of the bay and I was going, 'Wow, that's pretty surreal.' I was kind of laughing like, 'Well, you'll get the jet skis back. A lot of people are dealing with a lot worse than that,’” he said.

“Just waking up and seeing what kind of happened to the yard – it got pretty messed up. I'd be really nervous if a big one hit. It happened pretty quick. I thought you had time to prepare for these things, but apparently you don't. They're just kind of on you and then you've got to deal with it. We pushed the schedule back today. Fortunately, everyone made it in safe and sound.

“Good lesson learned for someone who has been in the Northeast for a long time.”

Brady is more used to the snow and the potential for earthquakes or wildfires being that he played for the New England Patriots for so long, went to college in Michigan and grew up in California.

Eta was blamed for at least one death as it made landfall in Florida. The storm was supposed to bring heavy rain to the southeast and northeast over the course of Friday.