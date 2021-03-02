Tom Brady was already looking forward to this hours after winning Super Bowl LV

Hours after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the legendary quarterback decided to call his position coach Clyde Christensen to talk about the game.

Brady already had his mind on the 2021 season.

"He said, ‘Hey, I didn’t see you after the game. I just wanted to tell you thanks and what a great journey and how much I appreciated everything you did,’" Christensen told the Tampa Bay Times.

Christensen continued: "The second thing he said: ‘I was just sitting here thinking, and I think we can really be better next year. I think we’re going to be a better team.’ He was already excited about the next year. It’s amazing. That’s how his mind works."

The Buccaneers will look to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The quarterback of that team? Brady.

"I think the thing about him is the phone call," Christensen said. "He’s thinking about it the next morning. He’s barely been in a couple hours, and he’s thinking about it the next morning.

"The thing that happens is, teams get distracted. Everyone is trying to make a little more money. Everyone has something going. Some have got a little book deal. They’ve got radio shows going. That doesn’t happen to the Bradys or the Mannings of the world. They don’t get distracted. They don’t get off track."

The future Hall of Famer’s career is already unmatched. Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls in 21 seasons, and he has seven championships, to go along with five Super Bowl MVP awards.

There really isn’t anything left for Brady to prove, but the fact that a soon-to-be 44-year-old is already thinking about winning an eighth Super Bowl hours after becoming the second quarterback in NFL history to win with two different franchises, proves that Brady is on another level when it comes to competitive drive. That’s what separates Brady from the rest of the field.

"That’s the thing with him. All of a sudden, the percentages change in your favor," Christensen added. "You start with, it’s hard to get back to the playoffs after you’ve won or lost a Super Bowl. Then you compare that to Brady, where about 75 percent of the time he makes the [conference] championship game. He’s a statistics reverser. He trumps the normal statistics.

"You say, ‘Okay, except, it’s Tom Brady.’ You kind of have to pull him out, because he’s an outlier."