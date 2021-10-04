Tom Brady's longevity showcased in viral TikTok video: He's 'an alien'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a long time, and a recent viral TikTok video featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the players who were around him when Madden 2005 was released.

"Brady is an alien," the video starts.

Former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis was the cover athlete for Madden 2005, showcasing one of the best games in the series. Brady was coming off his second Super Bowl title that year and was getting ready for his third as a member of the New England Patriots.

The TikTok user @who_you_got went through the Madden 2005 rosters.

"He’s been good for way too long," the creator said.

Brady was rated a 95 overall at the time, and the quarterbacks behind him on the roster were Rohan Davey and Kliff Kingsbury, the current head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Vrabel, the current coach of the Tennessee Titans, was playing linebacker for the Patriots. Rodney Harrison, a Hall of Famer, became an analyst for NBC. Asante Samuel was only one year into his career. His son, Asante Samuel Jr., now plays cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers and is making his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year this season.

Drew Brees was a member of the San Diego Chargers and was listed as a backup to Philip Rivers. Peyton Manning was playing for the Indianapolis Colts. Tony Romo was the fourth-string quarterback on the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Brady’s current offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was still playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson, who beat Brady as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach in the team's most recent Super Bowl win, was a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

"This is insane," the creator said.

Those were only a handful of examples of how long Brady’s career has lasted.

His career came full circle on Sunday night when he came back to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Buccaneers for the first time. He led the team to a narrow, 19-17 win.