Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady's longevity showcased in viral TikTok video: He's 'an alien'

The TikTok video showed Tom Brady in Madden 2005 and the players who were around him during the time

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a long time, and a recent viral TikTok video featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the players who were around him when Madden 2005 was released.

"Brady is an alien," the video starts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis was the cover athlete for Madden 2005, showcasing one of the best games in the series. Brady was coming off his second Super Bowl title that year and was getting ready for his third as a member of the New England Patriots.

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Washington.

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

The TikTok user @who_you_got went through the Madden 2005 rosters.

"He’s been good for way too long," the creator said.

Brady was rated a 95 overall at the time, and the quarterbacks behind him on the roster were Rohan Davey and Kliff Kingsbury, the current head coach of the Arizona Cardinals

Mike Vrabel, the current coach of the Tennessee Titans, was playing linebacker for the Patriots. Rodney Harrison, a Hall of Famer, became an analyst for NBC. Asante Samuel was only one year into his career. His son, Asante Samuel Jr., now plays cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers and is making his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year this season. 

Kliff Kingsbury, New England Patroits during Reebok NFL Players Rookie Premiere Presented by 989 Sports at LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kliff Kingsbury, New England Patroits during Reebok NFL Players Rookie Premiere Presented by 989 Sports at LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage)

EX-PATRIOTS STAR ASANTE SAMUEL RIPS BILL BELICHICK AFTER LOSS TO TOM BRADY, BUCS

Drew Brees was a member of the San Diego Chargers and was listed as a backup to Philip Rivers. Peyton Manning was playing for the Indianapolis Colts. Tony Romo was the fourth-string quarterback on the Dallas Cowboys roster. 

Brady’s current offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was still playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson, who beat Brady as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach in the team's most recent Super Bowl win, was a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

"This is insane," the creator said.

Those were only a handful of examples of how long Brady’s career has lasted.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich throws against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of their NFL game in Jacksonville, Florida September 11, 2005. 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich throws against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of their NFL game in Jacksonville, Florida September 11, 2005.  (REUTERS/Joe Skipper  JLS/KS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His career came full circle on Sunday night when he came back to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Buccaneers for the first time. He led the team to a narrow, 19-17 win.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com