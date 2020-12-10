Tom Brady loves living in Florida, is done with Northeastern winters

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He played in nine Super Bowls, won six of them, and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Prior to living in the New England-area, Brady spent his younger years growing up in California, where the weather was mostly warm and beautiful, and he never had to deal with the harsh winters that the Northeast presented him while playing for the Patriots.

Now as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is back living in a warm climate, and he said that he’s “loving the warm weather.”

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season,” Brady told reporters on Thursday. “And then to still be outside practicing today, [it] turned into a beautiful day, and I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday.

“So, I always came down to Florida late in the year,” Brady continued. “We always played the Dolphins, they were in our conference. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat, because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it.”

Brady added: “I love being outside every day. I think being a native Floridian. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life. I went away from it for about 25 years, and you won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather. And it’s been a great feeling.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 14 matchup this weekend.