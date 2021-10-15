Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette guide Bucs to victory over Eagles

Tom Brady had two touchdown passes and Leonard Fournette ran for two more as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, 28-22.

Tampa Bay started off hot. Brady’s two touchdown passes came in the first quarter. He had a two-yard touchdown to O.J. Howard and a 23-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown.

Fournette would finally get rewarded for his hustle during the game with a 2-yard run near the goal line in the second quarter. He added one more from the goal line in the third quarter.

The Eagles would put some pressure on the Bucs in the second half.

Jalen Hurts would scamper for a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14 points. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles got a stop and Hurts ran for a 2-yard touchdown. Philadelphia, however, just couldn’t do enough to stop the Buccaneers.

Brady finished 34-for-42 with 297 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He threw his first interception since the first week of the 2021 season. The interception ended a streak of 227 consecutive pass attempts without a pick.

Fournette had 81 rushing yards on 22 carries and the two scores. He also had six catches for 46 yards. Brown led the Bucs with nine catches for 93 yards and Howard had six catches for 49 yards.

Hurts was 12-for-26 with 115 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also had 44 yards on the ground. Miles Sanders led the team in rushing with 56 yards on nine carries. Quez Watkins had three interceptions for 44 yards. Zach Ertz had a touchdown catch early in the game from Hurts.

Tampa Bay improved to 5-1 and Philadelphia fell to 2-4.