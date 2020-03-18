Buffalo fans celebrating Tom Brady leaving Patriots urged to do so with caution, mayor says

Those who cheered the end of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dynasty Tuesday when the quarterback announced he was leaving the team were urged to proceed with caution.

Buffalo, N.Y., Mayor Byron Brown said at a press conference about the coronavirus that notoriously rowdy Buffalo Bills fans, nicknamed the Bills Mafia, who wanted to celebrate Brady leaving the Patriots can do so, but only in groups of fewer than 10 people.

“For those of you who want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots--and hopefully the AFC East--there are no mass gatherings,” Brown said. “Celebrate responsibly, celebrate at home and with less than 10 people.”

Sports has come to an effective standstill in the time of coronavirus, so NFL free agency this week has provided a welcome break from the all-encompassing crisis.

The White House advised earlier this week that people should avoid groups of more than 10 people to help stop the spread of the virus.

New York state has been one of the most affected states in the U.S. by the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, New York has seen more than 1,700 coronavirus cases. Washington State is second with at least 1,000 while California is third with at least 700. There have been 114 deaths across the nation.