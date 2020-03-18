Tom Brady breaks the news to Julian Edelman in edited movie clip gone viral

Just hours after Tom Brady announced that he was leaving the New England Patriots, a popular sportsbook shared an edited movie clip to mimic the moment Brady broke the news to teammate Julian Edelman.

In the clip, taken from the 2010 film “The Town,” BetOnline.ag shows the faces of Brady and Edelman edited over the faces of actors Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner as they address the champion quarterback’s departure from the organization after 20 seasons and six Super Bowls.

BUCCANEERS GM TO WAIT ON TOM BRADY’S DECISION ‘JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE’

“What does that mean you’re done?” Edelman asks of Brady, who says he’s leaving the whole town in his “rearview.”

“There’s people I can’t let you walk away from,” Edelman continues in the video that now has over 4,000 likes.

Aside from the clever play on words and that the movie is set in Boston, Affleck’s character also makes a reference to Florida where Brady is rumored to be moving to next season.

“If you wanna see me again, come down and visit me in Florida.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL Network reported Tuesday night that Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached “an agreement in principle” worth around $30 million for an undisclosed period of time. NFL’s free-agency period officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST. There was no official word from the Buccaneers on any deal.

General Manager Jason Licht told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s waiting just like the rest of us to find out where the three-time MVP ends up.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.