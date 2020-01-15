Tom Brady teases Julian Edelman over his arrest in Beverly Hills

Tom Brady teased Julian Edelman on Tuesday, days after the New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California for misdemeanor vandalism.

Brady posted a photo of his TB12 Electrolytes on his Instagram Stories and captioned, “@Edelman11 it sounds like you need some of this.”

Edelman allegedly jumped on the hood of a vehicle and caused damage to it Saturday night, authorities said. The incident, in which an unidentified person's Mercedes-Benz was damaged, took place in Beverly Hills around 9 p.m., police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

According to TMZ Sports, police were in the area at the time working on a separate robbery case when they were flagged down by a bystander.

The wide receiver was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, police said. A law enforcement source told the website that it was “apparent” Edelman had been drinking. The Los Angeles County District Attorney will decide whether to file charges against Edelman.

Edelman, 33, had been battling shoulder and knee problems toward the end of the season and had just three catches for 30 yards in the Patriots’ season-ending playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game last week.

Edelman is set to undergo two surgeries in the offseason, according to the Boston Herald. Edelman reportedly played the 2019 season with a separated AC joint in his shoulder and had a “loose body” in his knee that will need to be taken care of before the 2020 season begins.

The three-time Super Bowl champion had 100 catches for the second time in his career in 2019. He recorded a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdown catches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report