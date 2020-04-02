Tom Brady joins cause to bring 10 million meals to families in need during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tom Brady announced Thursday he is working to help families and communities in need as the coronavirus pandemic shakes up American households.

Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he’s teamed up with Wheels Up to give 10 million meals to Feeding America.

TIM TEBOW WOWS WITH INTENSE AT-HOME WORKOUT AFTER CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DELAYS BASEBALL'S START

Brady joined Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, along with other athletes and celebrities, to help those in need.

Six-time Super Bowl-champion quarterback shared tips last week for staying healthy while isolated at home.

“I hope we’re all staying home and staying safe, but hopefully we’re also staying active too because we’ve got to give our body what it needs at this time to support a healthy immune system,” Brady said.

ELI MANNING SENDS MESSAGE TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS AT NEW YORK HOSPITAL AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

He encouraged people to stay hydrated and eat nutrient-dense vegetables, adding that it's also important to consume vitamin C and zinc to support the immune system.

It’s not only important to monitor what you put into your body but also how you treat your body, he said.

“Get your rest and recovery. Get on a regular schedule and ... we got to stay active for at least 30 to 60 minutes a day.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady finished the video with a message of support: “I know we’re going to get through this together.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.