Tom Brady pledges to break diet and eat this if ‘Jeopardy!’ phenom lost

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put his intense diet on the line Monday, betting that if “Jeopardy!” phenom James Holzhauer lost he would do the unthinkable: eat a strawberry.

Brady pledged to eat the fruit -- which is forbidden food on his strict diet plan -- on Instagram Live.

TOM BRADY LEFT 'VERY CONFUSED' OVER STRANGE 'MILLENNIAL THING' TWEET

However, the “Jeopardy!” champion extended his winning streak to 23 games, giving Brady a sigh of relief.

“James doesn’t lose and I don’t eat strawberries... keep it moving,” Brady tweeted later.

Strawberries are on the list of things you shouldn’t eat as part of the TB12 Method that Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero follow. The list also includes pineapples, oranges and trans fats, among other items. The diet was created to help keep Brady in football shape as he gets older.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Brady appeared to taste his first-ever strawberry in March 2018 on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He told NPR days after his late-night appearance that the strawberry tasted like “s—t.”

Holzhauer won Monday with a total of $89,229 and has now accumulated more than $1.7 million in winnings, according to the New York Post.

Since he started competing on the game show in early April, Holzhauer has shattered multiple records. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever last month and, most notably, broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings on April 9 episode.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.