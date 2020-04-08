Tom Brady discusses indulgences as high schooler and reason why he stopped partying

Tom Brady dove into his adolescent indulgences during a wide-ranging interview on “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday and admitted to smoking weed while in high school.

Brady said he “definitely” wanted to fit in with the popular crowd while in high school -- but there was a reason why he decided to tone down drinking and smoking weed at that time of his life.

“But in the end what really kept me from smoking a lot of weed, and you know obviously in high school you try that. I drank, you go to parties and drink and stuff. But I would always felt [sic] like I was letting my dad down in a way,” Brady told Howard Stern, noting that his father originally wanted to be a priest.

“And we had such a close relationship and he never … there was some alcoholism in my family, like my grandpa was an alcoholic, a few of my uncles were and my dad … he was always available to me so in a way when I would do those things, I always felt really guilty that if I woke up the next morning with a hangover … I just felt guilty about it."

“I definitely had my fun in high school with partying with drinking and smoking weed on occasion but as I got later in my high school life those became less and less and less.”

Brady went to Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif., and was a three-sport athlete.

At the time, his baseball skills may have been more impressive to pro scouts than his football or basketball skills. The Montreal Expos selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 draft. He decided to spurn the Expos and play football at Michigan instead. The rest is truly history.