Tom Brady battles hoarse voice before Patriots game

Tom Brady raised eyebrows Thursday when talking to reporters about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road trip against the New England Patriots and the star quarterback’s return to Foxborough.

Brady’s voice sounded a bit hoarse when he was talking with the media. He said he didn’t know what was going on.

"I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the deal is, so I gotta try to figure this out. I said my throat’s more tired than arm. Imagine that," he said, via CBS Boston.

He said he was dealing with the same issue last summer.

"Same thing — I know. It came back. I know. Very strange. Something must be a little — I can’t explain that, so."

Brady said he wasn’t going back to New England to reminisce about his career there. He was focused on beating the Patriots after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

"I know that locker room, I know that home locker room, I know that home tunnel, I know which way the wind blows, I know everything about that [place]," he said on the "Let’s Go!" podcast with Jim Gray. "I know the way it smells. I know what a night game's like, I know what the fans are gonna sound like. So in some ways, that'll be really unique. I've never had that experience going to, you know – it'll be a first time for me being on the other sideline."

It will be the first time Brady will be playing at Gillette Stadium since he was with the Patriots in the AFC wild-card playoffs against the Tennessee Titans.