Tom Brady tries to high-five referee after touchdown

Tom Brady was very hyped after he snuck his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady turned around and attempted to give the referee a high-five as he celebrated the score. Tampa Bay went on to win the game, 30-20, and advance to the NFC Championship game. The veteran quarterback was mocked on social media for his flub.

Brady will have a chance to advance to his 10th Super Bowl appearance but Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers stand in his way.

"We worked hard to get to this point. Two road playoff wins is pretty sweet," Brady told reporters after the game. "We’ve got to go beat a great football team we know pretty well. Aaron’s playing incredible."

Brady finished 18-for-33 with 199 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

It will be the Buccaneers’ first appearance in the conference title game since the 2002 season when the Jon Gruden-led team won the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay will hit the road to face the Packers at frigid Lambeau Field next weekend to determine who goes to Super Bowl LV.

It will be Brady’s first-ever NFC Championship appearance and first conference title game appearance since the 2018 season when he was with the New England Patriots. It will be the 14th conference title game of his career.

Next week’s game will be on FOX. Kickoff is 3:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.