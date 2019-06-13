Tom Brady delivers heartfelt message to teen who received heart transplant before graduation

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent a heartwarming message to a Missouri high school graduate battling congenital heart disease.

Shaun Patterson received a heart transplant at a St. Louis hospital and wasn’t able to walk with his classmates during his graduation ceremony at Hazelwood Central High School, according to Patriots.com.

Shaun still managed to hold a ceremony of his own and walked in his cap and gown and received his diploma just a mere 10 days after having surgery.

Brady heard about Shaun’s resilience and that he’s a huge Patriots fan. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback sent the teen a message as he received his diploma.

“I just want to let you know that you’re an amazing guy and I’m really proud of you and all the things you’ve accomplished thus far,” Brady said. “I also hear you love sports, you love the Patriots, and I think what may be the best idea is you analyze a few plays for me and see what you can do. Pull up some of your favorite clips and then send them to me so I can do a little evaluation. Hang tough. Take care. We’re thinking of you. We’re proud of you. Congrats on your graduation and keep kicking butt.”

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital published a full video Monday detailing the teen’s journey to graduation along with the message from Brady.