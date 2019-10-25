Tom Brady game-worn jersey briefly swiped from Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots defense is one of the best in the NFL and helping Tom Brady apparently isn’t limited to the play in between the sidelines at Gillette Stadium

Massachusetts police officers and security guards at the stadium were able to sack a Rhode Island man who was allegedly trying to steal a game-worn Brady jersey and other memorabilia from the Patriots Hall of Fame at the team’s stadium.

REDSKINS MONIKER COMES UNDER FIRE BEFORE WASHINGTON'S GAME: 'WE ARE NOT YOUR MASCOT'

The 33-year-old Providence man was wearing the Brady jersey underneath his jacket, according to CBS Boston. The Sun Chronicle identified the man as Zainini Cineus.

The officers and security guards were reportedly able to catch the man in the parking lot and arrest him.

Cineus was arraigned at Wrentham District Court and charged with larceny, according to WJAR-TV. He was released from police custody on his own recognizance.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. GUSHES OVER TOM BRADY AHEAD OF CLEVELAND BROWNS' MATCHUP WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

It’s not the first time law enforcement has had to get involved in catching someone who's taken one of Brady’s jerseys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady’s jersey was infamously stolen after Super Bowl LI and later found in Mexico. Houston police said at the time that a missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also recovered during the investigation.