Tom Brady was battling foot injury along with elbow ailment in December: report

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was dealing with an elbow injury in the latter half of the 2019 season and it carried over into the wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Brady’s elbow injury was clear as he would talk to reporters with an ice pack or brace on his elbow after games. What was not reported was an apparent foot injury that he was dealing with.

ROBERT KRAFT HOPES TOM BRADY HAS THE PATRIOTS IN HIS PLANS FOR 2020

Brady suffered a foot injury sometime in December, the NFL Network reported Monday. The foot injury was in addition to the tennis elbow he was dealing with during the year.

It may have played a part in the poor offensive play from the Patriots down the stretch.

TROY AIKMAN PRAISES COWBOYS' REPORTED MIKE MCCARTHY HIRE, RIPS WAY THEY TREATED JASON GARRETT

From Week 9 to Week 17, Brady had a 56.9 completion percentage with 11 touchdown passes, four interceptions and 1,806 passing yards. From Week 1 to Week 8, Brady had a 64.7 completion percentage with 13 touchdown passes, four interceptions and 2,251 passing yards.

From Week 12 onward, there were five games where he was under 60 percent in completion rate. He only had that in two games prior to Week 12.

Brady owned a 54 completion percentage with the game-sealing interception against the Titans on Saturday in their 20-13 loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The injuries further the debate that it was the ailments and not the age that contributed to Brady’s tough end to the 2019 season. Where he goes from this point, is still unclear.