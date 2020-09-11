Tom Brady eager to jump into the unknown with Buccaneers: 'I want to go out there and play great'

Tom Brady entered uncharted territory this season.

On Sunday, he will be taking snaps in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform while also playing in front of zero fans while on the road against the New Orleans Saints. Brady told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that he was curious to see what football is going to look and feel like this season as the coronavirus affected everything from the draft to team workouts to preseason and beyond.

“I think the thing about football is you got to go do it and earn it. And I would say I’m as curious as anybody to see what it’s going to look like when it’s real and we’re getting hit,” he told the newspaper. “When everything counts, everything’s a lot different. So, you know, OTAs are one thing, training camp’s another thing, preseason games are another thing, but the real deal is when there’s a scoreboard and the game counts. I want to go out there and play great.”

Brady, who departed the New England Patriots after two decades and six Super Bowl titles, admitted he would have liked to have gotten more reps with his new teammates but was excited nonetheless.

“It’s been really fun working with the guys that I’m working with,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “And I had so many great years with great players in New England and then to come down here and be embraced by a different group of guys. But, you know, I think the great thing about football players is it’s a tough, hard-nosed sport and if you’re not that mentally, physically, you’re not going to last very long. It’s been really fun and going to have to go try to make the best of it.

“I think I would’ve preferred to have the OTAs and more time, more time in the system but we couldn’t do it based on what was going on in the world. So, you know, we’ve just gotta try to make the best of it with what we can and see if we can go put it all together and try to win a bunch of games.”

Brady comes into Week 1 of the 2020 season behind his counterpart Drew Brees in touchdown passes and passing yards all-time.