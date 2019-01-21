Tom Brady drops F-bomb on live TV after Patriots win AFC title game: 'Un-f---in'-believable, bro!'

If the game was still going on, Tom Brady might have been called for a penalty.

“Un-f---in’-believable, bro!” Brady shouted when an interviewer sought his reaction after the New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 37-31, in the AFC Championship Game.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

At least one fan predicted that because of the partial government shutdown, the Federal Communications Commission probably won't take notice.

The Patriots' win means Brady and the Patriots will be heading to their third consecutive Super Bowl -- and the ninth during the era of Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

On Sunday, Brady drove the Patriots down the field for three consecutive touchdowns – two in the fourth quarter and one in overtime. New England’s win set up a Super Bowl showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Earlier Sunday, the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints, 26-23, also in overtime, in the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.