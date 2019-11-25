Tom Brady dismisses theory Patriots favored by referees, cites ending to Cowboys game

The prevailing theory among NFL fans is that the New England Patriots have calls go their way all the time and it started with the tuck rule during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Oakland Raiders in 2002.

The Patriots again appeared to be on the receiving end of a favorable tripping penalty against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday during their win. The 3rd down call put Dallas 10 yards back from their original spot and forced them to try and keep their drive alive on 4th down, which they failed to convert.

However, Tom Brady noticed something peculiar on their next drive. He took issue with the Gillette Stadium clock failing to run out the clock on his fourth-down pass. Instead, there was 1 second remaining in the game, giving the Cowboys one more chance to score.

Dallas didn’t score a miracle touchdown to win the game, but Brady addressed the scenario with reporters afterward.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” he said of the clock running out. “I couldn’t figure it out. I’ve never seen that before. It was still up in the air when they stopped the clock, so I don’t know. Everyone says a Patriot gets advantages – I don’t know about that.”

Brady was 17-of-37 with 190 passing yards and a touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry in a rain-soaked 13-9 win over the Cowboys. The Patriots improved to 10-1 on the season.