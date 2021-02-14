Tom Brady 'disgraced and disrespected' Lombardi Trophy, daughter of designer wants an apology

The Tom Brady Lombardi Trophy toss during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV boat parade immediately went viral and many fans were impressed with the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s throw across the water.

However, one woman felt disrespected by Brady’s act.

Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs, the silversmith at Tiffany and Company from 1967 to 1994, who crafted the very first Vince Lombardi Trophy, was insulted by Brady’s decision to toss the Lombardi Trophy. And now, she’s seeking an apology from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players," Grohs told Fox4.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Grohs added. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it's such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany's and it takes a lot of hard work."

Grohs said that she’s had sleepless nights because she was upset with what transpired.

"I've seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany's and it's a beautiful trophy," Grohs explained. "My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well."

Grohs added that she isn’t much of a fan of the sport, but she enjoys waiting until the end of the game to see the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl champion.

"I only watch the game to watch the trophy come out," Grohs said. "I like to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up with such pride and hold it up and show everybody and I get goosebumps…. like right now I'm getting goosebumps."

Brady and the Bucs came away with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.