Tom Brady's departure from Patriots appears imminent as no deal from either side in place, NFL insider says

Tom Brady’s complete departure from the New England Patriots appears imminent as the new league year is set to begin Wednesday with the quarterback’s contract voiding on the same day.

It’s unclear what the market for Brady could look like later this week. NFL insider Adam Schefter said on ESPN on Sunday that the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback “does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet.”

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OFFER TOM BRADY ONE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR LESS THAN PREVIOUS SEASON: REPORT

“Now I know people think ‘he’s going back to New England.’ What makes them think that? Why would they think that now when this has been going on since he put the motion into place where basically he voided the contract? There haven’t been any substantial contract negotiations. There hasn’t been anything that resembles a deal,” Schefter said.

“Why do people think now, all of a sudden, at the 24th hour, something is going to get done that hasn’t gotten done in previous weeks and months?”

TOM BRADY WANTS THESE 2 THINGS IN ORDER TO LEAVE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: REPORT

The latest tidbit of information surrounding Brady and free agency came two days after WEEI’s Dale Arnold revealed Brady was offered a one-year contract for less than what he made last year. The offer was reportedly made during a conversation Brady and coach Bill Belichick had earlier this month.

According to ESPN, Brady has two demands when deciding which team he is going to play for next. He wants to be a part of the roster construction and wants to be a part of the decision-making on offensive play calls.