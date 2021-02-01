Tom Brady is the definition of 'Patriot Way,' ex-teammate says

In the debate over whether Tom Brady or the New England Patriots coaches were responsible for the franchise’s success since 2001, the quarterback’s former teammate chose a side Monday.

Danny Amendola, who won two Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots, said on FOX Sports’ "First Things First" that Brady is the definition of the "Patriot Way" and he’s the reason why New England is sitting at home instead of appearing in a 12th Super Bowl.

"When you see the 'Patriot Way' in the dictionary, it’s gonna have Tom Brady’s picture next to it. None of those coaches caught any passes. None of those coaches made any tackles," Amendola said.

"They got guys in the right position because they watch a lot of film and they spend all their time at the facility. But Tom Brady is the ‘Patriot Way.’ That’s the reason why Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren’t."

Amendola played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2017 before playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He spent 2019 and 2020 with the Detroit Lions.

He also appeared in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady threw for a record 505 passing yards in the game and added three touchdown passes. Amendola had eight catches for 152 yards, which is among the top performances in the Super Bowl all-time.

Brady will have a chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring in 10 appearances come Feb. 7.