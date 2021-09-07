Tom Brady unloads on 'crazy' NFL jersey number change

Tom Brady on Tuesday took issue with one NFL rule change that affected his preparation going into the first regular-season game of 2021 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL expanded the rules for jersey numbers this season allowing running backs, tight ends, fullbacks and wide receivers to wear jersey numbers 1-49 and 80-89. Defensive backs will be allowed to wear numbers 1-49, linebackers 1-59 and 90-99, offensive linemen 50-79 and defensive linemen 50-59 and 90-99. There were no changes for quarterbacks, kickers and punters.

Brady told the Tampa Bay Times it was something that irked him.

"The number rule is crazy. Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So, yeah you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So does the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes," Brady said.

"So one guy has got a 6, one guy has 11, one guy has got a 9. And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense, which that’s what it is."

Brady predicted there are going to be matchups where certain players will be blocking the wrong guy.

He expressed the same concerns in April.

The Buccaneers quarterback has never lost against the Cowboys. He has thrown for 1,354 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes against them. He finished his 2020 season on a riveting note, throwing multiple touchdown passes in the team’s blowout over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.