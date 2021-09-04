Tom Brady reveals he had coronavirus in February, predicts season will be 'challenging'

Tom Brady revealed he battled coronavirus in February and predicted the NFL will have a challenging time with players contracting the illness this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times in an interview published Saturday he tested positive for the illness shortly after the Super Bowl boat parade. Brady partied hard during the celebration and even alluded to have too much avocado tequila.

When asked about whether he had it, Brady replied: "Yeah."

"And I think it’s going to be challenging this year. I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans," he added.

"It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it."

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians had encouraged his players to get the coronavirus vaccine and revealed earlier in the week the entire team was 100% vaccinated.

The NFL has updated its policy to increase testing for vaccinated players from every two weeks to every week. There are still calls for the league to increase testing to daily testing for all players as those with the vaccine can still get and spread the virus.