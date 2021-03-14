Tom Brady 'doesn’t ever worry about being a pig' in contract negotiations, ex-NFL exec says

Tom Brady’s contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed the organization to create more cap room to go after some of their key free-agent targets this offseason.

Former New England Patriots executive Scott Pioli said earlier in the week that Brady’s interest in taking less money in his contract is par for the course for the NFL legend.

"Does he like to get paid like everyone else? Sure he does. But he doesn’t ever worry about being a pig. To him, winning championships is just as important as getting paid," Pioli said on CBS Sports HQ. "He knows it already."

Pioli harkened back to when Brady was negotiating his first contract after his rookie deal was over and made clear that he was willing to take less money as long as the team puts good players around him.

"I go back to when we re-negotiated his contract. It was his first big contract after his rookie contract. And when we had that negotiation, he stepped in between [his agent] Don Yee and myself and talked about ‘when is enough, enough?’ Ten million dollars a year should be enough for me to take care of my family generationally. And he got the deal done with the caveat. He told Bill (Belichick) and myself, ‘Listen guys, I will take less as long as you promise to take that extra money and continue to build a good team around me.’"

He appears to be taking the same approach with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay had a wealth of talent already in place when Brady came onto the team and took over the quarterback role.

With a Super Bowl under everyone’s belt, players are going to ask for more money. But Brady and some Buccaneers’ players have made known that they want to "run it back" get another title for the trophy case.