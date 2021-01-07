Tom Brady addresses Chase Young's comments ahead Buccaneers-Washington wild card game

Tom Brady finally addressed the comments Washington defensive end Chase Young made on Sunday after clinching a playoff spot with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and to no surprise, he seemed to take no offense to the rookie’s enthusiasm.

Brady talked to reporters about Young ahead of Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Washington in the franchise's first playoff game since 2007.

"He is obviously a great young player and we have our hands full with that (defensive) line," Brady said, via NFL.com. "He went to Ohio State, so I think that Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on him a little bit."

The eager rookie earned his first division title on Sunday in a 20-14 victory of the Eagles. As he walked off the field, Young was heard shouting: "Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!"

Bucs coach Bruce Arians praised Young’s abilities on Monday but warned: "you better watch what you wish for."

Young spoke to reporters Wednesday and said he wouldn’t apologize for what he said but credited his excitement to playing against a future Hall of Famer.

"I'm excited for every game. Tom Brady? You think I won't be excited to play against the G.O.A.T? You trippin'," Young said, via NFL.com. "I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom."

The Bucs are the favorites going into Saturday’s matchup after Washington managed to earn the division title with just seven wins thanks to a disastrous NFC East.