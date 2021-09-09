Tom Brady gets Bucs started off on right foot with TD pass to Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to get on the board during the 2021 NFL season.

Tom Brady led a nine-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin to put Tampa Bay up seven points in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The touchdown came with 5:23 left in the first quarter.

It was the Buccaneers’ second drive of the game. Brady was 6-for-8 with 86 passing yards at that point of the game. Antonio Brown had two key catches on the scoring drive as well.

Brady is in the middle of the 300th start of his NFL career – the most in league history.

Last season, Brady’s tenure with the Buccaneers started with a 2-yard rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints but the quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter of that 2020 Week 1 game did not last long.

New Orleans would score 24 unanswered points and eventually beat Tampa Bay, 34-23.

Brady appeared to have everything in control early against Dallas. He has never lost against the Cowboys during his career. He is 5-0 with 3,768 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Before the game, the Buccaneers revealed their Super Bowl signage.