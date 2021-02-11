Tom Brady teammates troll Bucs' quarterback at Super Bowl parade with combine photo t-shirts

Tom Brady is a living legend but there are some memories that no amount of Super Bowl wins can erase.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV with a boat parade near the Riverwalk area in downtown Tampa on Wednesday, several of Brady’s teammates wore a t-shirt that depicted his less-than flattering combine photo from 2000.

FORMER STEELERS’ IKE TAYLOR THINKS BEN ROETHLISBERGER SHOULD RETIRE: ‘YOU’RE SETTING THEM BACK’

Defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Kevin Minter wore matching shirts that showed the 22-year-old shirtless Brady, who wore nothing besides a pair of blue shorts and a grave expression.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vea and Minter were, however, not the first to wear the iconic image. That honor goes to center Ryan Jensen who actually wore the shirt as he entered Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it’s probably not one of Brady’s favorite pictures, no one could have guessed that the 211-pound quarterback out of Michigan, who would get drafted in the sixth round over 21 years ago, would go on to be one of the greatest and most accomplished athletes of all time.