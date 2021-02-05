Tom Brady explained to Bucs teammate Ryan Jensen the method to keeping his butt dry when joining team

Tom Brady’s quirks with his offensive linemen might be partly why he’s had success in the NFL for more than two decades with no real end to his career in sight.

Brady’s unusual method of keeping his hands dry was chronicled in The Athletic in 2019, and the same tactics were carried over when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

Center Ryan Jensen jokingly tweeted about the butt-wiping in May, but things became more real when the two started working together side-by-side.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady reportedly told Jensen to get in the habit of taking a towel, dousing it with baby powder and rubbing it on his backside so it’s never sweaty when he lines up behind him to take the snap of the football.

"That’s keeping his hands dry and keeping the ball dry," the center told reporters Thursday. "At that point, he’s done this for such a long time and had so much success, I mean, you’ve kind of got to listen to him.

"You going to backtalk him? I just don’t think that’s how that works."

CHIEFS ARE NOW 'AMERICA'S TEAM' NOT THE COWBOYS, HALL OF FAMER WILLIE ROAF SAYS

Jensen said that Brady also talked him out of wearing a glove when he plays.

"I mean, when Tom Brady tells you to do something, you usually do it," he added. "It was a little bit of an adjustment at first, especially not wearing a glove. I used to always wear a glove and you start getting your hands pretty torn up not wearing a glove as an offensive lineman."

There must be something to it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady is about to appear in his 10th Super Bowl and attempt to win his seventh ring. But he and the Bucs will have to take care of the Kansas City Chiefs come Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.