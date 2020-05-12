If Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl title, it could cost Las Vegas millions

If quarterback Tom Brady manages to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title this upcoming season, Las Vegas will definitely feel the impact.

After the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV, the Buccaneers opened up at 50-to-1 odds to win next season, but with Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback. As rumors began to grow of Brady leaving New England, and Tampa Bay was viewed as a potential destination, the odds dropped to 20-to-1, and then 15-to-1, according to Bovada.

When Brady made the signing official on March 20, and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement one month later to join the team, Tampa Bay instantly became a 10-to-1 favorite to win the Super Bowl, which is the fourth-highest in the NFL.

Of all NFL future bets with Bovada, 31 percent of them have been placed on Brady and the Buccaneers. According to head oddsmaker Pat Morrow, Tampa Bay is on pace to become the “biggest liability from a futures perspective” in the sportsbook’s history by the time Week 1 kicks off.

The Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl at +625, and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are locked in the third spot at +850. Both the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are at +1,000. So, if you were to place a $100 bet on Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl, you would earn $1,000 in winnings.

The Buccaneers' odds to win the NFC South is +130, and +550 to win the NFC Championship.