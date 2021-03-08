Tom Brady, Bucs making 'good momentum' toward contract extension: report

When Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, the future Hall of Fame quarterback signed a two-year, $50-million contract.

However, reports have surfaced that Brady might want to play in Tampa beyond the 2021 NFL season.

According to ESPN, Brady and the Buccaneers have made "good momentum" toward a potential contract that would lock in the quarterback with the team beyond his 45th birthday in August of 2022.

Brady is coming off a stellar first season with the Bucs. He led the team to an 11-5 regular-season record while throwing for 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions.

As the No. 5 seed in the NFC, the Buccaneers went on an incredible run, which ended in a Super Bowl championship for the first time since 2002.

Tampa Bay defeated the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round, and followed that up with victories over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and put the finishing touches on the run in dominating fashion when they cruised to a 31-9 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady was honored as Super Bowl MVP, the fifth of his illustrious career.

The Bucs are already talking about repeating as Super Bowl champs -- it started during their boat parade around Tampa -- and it’s likely that they will have their quarterback of the near-future in Brady leading the way.