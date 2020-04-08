Tom Brady defends Bill Belichick relationship in wake of Patriots break up

Tom Brady had nothing but good things to say about former coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday as he made his first-ever appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Brady, who was introduced into the SiriusXM program by FOX Sports’ Joe Buck, talked to Stern about a bevy of topics but talked a lot about his relationship with the New England Patriots leader and put to bed much of the rumors that the two had been disconnected over the last few years.

When asked about people arguing over whether Brady can do it without Belichick and vice versa, the newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback called it a “pretty s—tty argument.”

“… I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine,” Brady said when explaining his reasoning. “So the fact that you could say, would I be successful without him – the same level of success – I don’t think I would have been."

He continued: “I feel the same in, vice versa, as well. To have him, allowed me to be the best I could be so I’m grateful for that. And I very much feel he feels the same regardless of me because we’ve expressed that to each other.”

Brady said he didn’t have any resentment toward Belichick or New England for not being made a Patriot for life.

“This is a part for me in my life to experience something very different,” he said. “And there’s ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I haven’t had the opportunity to do – that aren’t right or wrong but just right for me.”

Stern brought up the Patriots planning for the future and the rumor Jimmy Garoppolo was being groomed to the quarterback of the future. Brady dismissed any notion that Belichick was disloyal to him.

“So many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or about how he felt about me,” Brady said. "I know genuinely how he feels about me. I’m not going to respond to every rumor or assumption that’s made other than what his responsibility as a coach is to get the best player for the team not only in the short term but in the long term as well. I got to a point where I was an older athlete and he started planning for the future, which is what his responsibility is.”

Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons with the organization and six Super Bowls.

He signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers.