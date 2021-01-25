Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate appears to be over for some after NFL star's NFC Championship victory

Who was responsible for the New England Patriots’ success? Was it Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

That was the underlying question heading into the 2020 season after Brady moved on from the Patriots in the offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a 2-year deal. Brady won six Super Bowl championships in New England but when he left the debate raged with many asserting that it was Belichick’s system that made Brady what he was.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After an 11-5 record and an NFC Championship, the debate appeared to be settled for some. It was Brady all along.

The 2020 season didn’t start off great for Brady. The Buccaneers lost 34-23 to the New Orleans Saints while the Patriots, with Cam Newton at the helm, defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-11. But everything appeared to change after the first week of the season.

TOM BRADY HAS HEARTFELT MOMENT WITH SON FOLLOWING NFC CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY

Tampa Bay would win seven of their next eight games while the Patriots would win only three of their next eight. The Buccaneers stayed in contention for the NFC South division title, only losing it by a game after getting swept by the Saints. The Patriots would lose three of their last four to end the season.

Brady would then lead Tampa Bay to three consecutive wins on the road to get to the Super Bowl and win his first NFC Championship, tying Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers’ totals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady and the Buccaneers will have their hands full with the Kansas City Chiefs, but as far as the debate over who made who’s success, it appears Brady might have the upper hand.