Tom Brady answers the most burning question: Can he play until he's 50?

Tom Brady answered one of the most important questions of his career and something fans, and likely players and coaches, want to know: How much longer will he play?

Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski answered the internet’s burning questions in a taped segment for the team. Both players were wearing reflective sunglasses and Brady was in a bucket hat.

"Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?" Gronkowski read.

"Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately," Brady said. "’Can Tom Brady play till 50?’ Like, 50 years old. I don’t find it so difficult, and plus living in Florida it’s kind of a retiree state. I feel like I can just play and glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it’s a yes."

Brady has always maintained he would play until his mid-40s, but those statements came when he was a member of the New England Patriots. He talked about the idea of playing until 50 earlier this year when Bucs general manager Jason Licht initially made the remark.

Brady responded to Licht’s comments in an interview with USA Today, saying his plan was always to play until 45.

"Fifty? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time," he said. "I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract."

"I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough," he added.

A seventh Super Bowl ring and a freshly repaired MCL could have Brady thinking otherwise.

He told the Tampa Bay Times before the season started he’s throwing the ball again like he’s 24.

Only Brady knows what the future holds for him.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.