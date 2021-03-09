Tom Brady could accomplish another legendary feat during 2021 season

Tom Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to have won seven Super Bowl titles and is one of two quarterbacks to have won Super Bowls as a starter for multiple teams.

CBS Sports reported Monday that Brady will be in pursuit of joining yet another exclusive club only filled by Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre when the 2021 season officially kicks off later this season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New England Patriots this season. If Brady and the Buccaneers win the game, Brady would be the third quarterback to defeat each NFL team. It’s unclear when the two teams will play, as the dates won’t be announced until spring.

Each of the quarterbacks in the club right now played for multiple teams. Manning with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos; Brees with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints; and Brett Favre with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

There are only three other active quarterbacks who have beaten 31 of the 32 NFL teams, according to CBS Sports. Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith are on that list.

Rodgers and Roethlisberger are unlikely to accomplish the feat this season or potentially ever unless they switch clubs. Smith would have to sign with a team that plays the Kansas City Chiefs, as that would be his best chance.