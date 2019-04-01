Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring,' but there's a catch

Six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday and announced he’s “retiring” from football.

Luckily for New England Patriots fans (and unfortunately for fans of every other NFL team, especially those in the AFC East), Monday is April Fool’s Day.

The apparent joke received more than 10,000 retweets and more than 20,000 likes in its first hour. It was Brady’s first-ever tweet. He appears to have joined the social media platform last month.

A little over an hour later, Brady following it up with: "Was this a bad joke?"

Brady, 41, is coming off another Super Bowl victory – this time over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady hinted last June that he planned on playing football until he was 45, according to NFL.com.

However, heading into his 20th season, it doesn’t appear he would have Rob Gronkowski as a target. Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL last month after nine seasons.

Brady made a comment on the NFL’s Instagram post showing that Gronkowski had 78 receiving touchdowns from him.

“I hope 78 isn't the final number,” he wrote, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.