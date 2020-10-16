Tom Brady looking to get Aaron Rodgers back on the golf course

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady don’t really have a rivalry on the football field. The two competitors have only gone head-to-head as starters twice in their career and will meet for a third time Sunday.

But it appears the two have a rivalry on the golf course. Brady alluded to it while talking to reporters Thursday and is hoping to get revenge on the Green Bay Packers star soon. Brady told the story of Rodgers visiting him in Los Angeles and the two hitting the course.

“He beat me on the golf course, which I didn’t like. We played nine holes of golf and he made a putt at the end to win, so I was a little pissed about that,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said.

“I’ve always kind of followed him. He went to Cal – it was right where I grew up – and I followed his story. [I] played against him in the preseason early in his career and then he’s just been a great player. What’s not to like about his game? When you’re a quarterback, I think there’s always mutual admiration because you appreciate, ‘Man, it’s a tough job.’ When guys do it at a high level year after year after year after year after year, that says a lot about how they think about the game, how they take care of themselves, how the organization feels about them [and] how their teammates feel about them. He’s just done an incredible job.

“We had a chance to hang out – we were both in L.A. at the same time – and we’ve crossed paths plenty of times over the years. I always enjoy my time around him. Still trying to get him back on the golf course, though.”

The Buccaneers are trying to bounce back from a narrow loss last Thursday while the Packers are looking to stay undefeated.