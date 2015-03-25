Toliver scores 28 points to lead Sparks to sixth straight win, 94-72 over Fever

Kristi Toliver scored 28 points to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 94-72 win against the Indiana Fever on Friday night.

The Sparks (18-7) won their season-high tying sixth straight and pulled even with Western Conference-leading Minnesota. Candace Parker added 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Toliver scored 16 points in the first quarter and finished 11 for 15 from the field to head a 63 percent shooting night for Los Angeles. She made a long straightaway jumper to end the third quarter and sank a 3-pointer in the fourth to push the lead to 79-62.

Tamika Catchings and Erin Phillips each scored 16 points to lead the Fever (11-13), who dropped into fourth place in the East — one-half game behind Washington.